MNRF reports three new forest fires across the northeast

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting three new active forest fires in the northeast region including two in Greater Sudbury and one in the Parry Sound area.

In a report published just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, an MNRF information officer confirmed all three fires were already underway by late afternoon.



The officer reported the ‘Sudbury 5’ fire, located approx.12 km southeast of Burwash and approx.1 km north of Round Lake, was not under control and spanned 8.5 hectares. By Sunday morning, the fire had grown to 13 hectares.

The other fire located on the southwest shore of Lake Panache in Greater Sudbury, ‘Sudbury 6,’ is being held by crews at 1.2 hectares.



‘Parry Sound 1’ was confirmed late Saturday afternoon and is not yet under control. Measuring 0.1 hectares, the fire is located on southwest side of Georgian Bay’s McLaren Island.



In a report published just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, an MNRF information officer confirmed all three fires were already underway by late afternoon. (MNRF Forest Fire Map)

This follows an update released by officials on Friday detailing the ‘Sudbury 4’ fire located approx.20 km northwest of Capreol, near Anstice. That fire measured 1 hectare and is now under control. The report also came with a fire hazard warning for several communities across the area.

“The fire hazard is predominantly high today, with a few pockets showing an extreme hazard this afternoon: one near Bancroft; one along highway 144 between Halfway Lake Provincial Park and Windy Lake Provincial Park; and the last one near Hornepayne,” read the update issued on May 14.

MNRF officials are also reminding members of the public to do their part to help fight forest fires by staying clear of water bombers.



“When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely.”

“A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.”

CTV News will continue to track forest fires across the northeast and provide regular updates.