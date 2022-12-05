MNRF searching for person who shot and abandoned bull moose in northern Ontario
A bull moose was shot and abandoned near Gogama in northern Ontario last month and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking the public to help identify those responsible.
Conservation officers received a tip on Nov. 11 that a bull moose was shot and left south of Highway 560, near Westree, the MNRF said in a news release Monday morning.
The ministry said the animal had been killed a few days prior to the tip coming in and was left on Lampman Road in Lampman Township, off Amyot Road.
"The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible," MNRF said.
"Conservation Officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy."
Anyone with information about this incident, another unsolved case or natural resource problem is asked to contact the ministry at 1-877-847-7667 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
