Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Leamington, Kingsville

Erie Shores HealthCare and Essex-Windsor EMS will be holding mobile vaccination clinics across Essex County as COVID-19 cases in the region continue to rises.

The Community Response and Stabilization Team (CRST) will host three clinics over the next few weeks in Kingsville and Leamington.

“It’s not too late for residents of Windsor and Essex County to roll up their sleeves and do their part to keep themselves and their community safe,” said Essex-Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter. “Cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant are surging in our region, and vaccination remains our best defence against COVID-19, offering greater protection against severe illness and death.”

Upcoming clinic locations include:

Aug. 28 – Open Streets Kingsville | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 4 – Sunset Amphitheatre, Leamington | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 18 – Sunset Amphitheatre, Leamington| 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Since June, CRST has administered 3,700 vaccines and tested 125 individuals, ESHC says.

Both mass vaccination sites in Essex County have closed, but those looking to get the shot can do so at more than 30 pharmacies and healthcare providers across the county.

“The success of the Mass Vaccination Site at Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington and the Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg is a testament to the dedication of hundreds of volunteers,” said Kristin Kennedy, CEO, ESHC. “I especially want to thank all of the Erie Shores staff who volunteered their time at both locations, helping to ensure residents in our community are safe.”