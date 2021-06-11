Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held in Gatineau parks

Gatineau residents visiting the beach this weekend will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais will be hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend at the Aylmer Marina (parc). The clinics will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Health officials say residents will be able to receive the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais will be holding mobile clinics for Gatineau residents in various areas between now and Canada Day.

Other sites include Parc Dupis on Monday, Lac Leamy parc in Gatineau on June 19 and 20, Parc Moussette on June 24 and Lac Beauchamp on June 25.

For more information, visit https://cisss-outaouais.gouv.qc.ca/covid-19/vaccination/.

According to the Quebec government, 292, 218 COVID-19 doses have been administered in Gatineau and the Outaouais.