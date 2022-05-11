Mobile home fire causes $350,000 damage

Damage is estimated at $350,000 after a mobile home fire in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to the blaze in the mobile home park at 22220 Charing Cross Rd on Tuesday.

Firefighters from Station #15 - Raleigh North and a tanker from Station #12 - Harwich North are currently on scene at 22220 Charing Cross Rd, 30 for a structure fire. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/0BGLmqezoL

Upon arrival, crews say they found the detached dwelling with flames visible and heavy smoke showing. The fire was brought under control with some heat damage to four surrounding units in the park.

There were no injuries.

Fire officials issued a reminder to the public to “stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food.”

“If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking. Keep anything that can catch fire, oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains, away from your stovetop,” states a news release from Chatham-Kent fire.