Mobile home goes up in flames while being towed on Nova Scotia highway

A mobile home caught fire while being towed by a truck in Head of Jeddore, N.S., Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Fire Emergency says the driver was able to detach the trailer and get away safely.

HRFE says crews responded to the area of 9500 Highway 7 around 10:30 a.m.

A mechanical issue on the trailer started the fire and the mobile home is a complete loss, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported and the truck wasn’t damaged.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours and the highway has since reopened.