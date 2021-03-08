Greater Sudbury Fire Services were called to a mobile home fire on Red Deer Lake Road on Monday morning.

Five stations responded to the fire, but the entire structure was burning by the time they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

No official word yet on damages or how the blaze started, but the home was fully engulfed by fire by the time it was extinguished.

One firefighter was injured but it's believed to be minor and was not related to the fire.