Mobile mammogram clinics coming to Stony Plain, Enoch Cree Nation
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta Health Services has announced that a mobile mammography trailer will be visiting Stony Plain and the Enoch Cree Nation later this summer.
The goal is to bring health-care resources directly to women ages 50-74, the group most at risk of developing breast cancer.
The dates for the clinics are as follows:
- Stony Plain: WestView Health Centre (4405 South Park Drive), August 4, 5, 8 & 9, 2022
- Enoch Cree Nation: Enoch Arena and Recreation Centre, August 10 & 11, 2022
Appointments are required. Stony Plain residents can call 1-800-667-0604 to book an appointment. Enoch Cree Nation residents can call 780-470-5440 to book.
AHS says a mammogram is the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for the greatest number of treatment options, and the best chance of survival.
For more information on mobile screening locations, go online.
-
