Mobile mammography service coming to Cochrane

Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Cochrane, Alta., this month.

Mammograms are an X-ray of the breast used to detect early signs of cancer.

"Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival," AHS said in a Friday news release.

The trailer will be parked at the Cochrane Community Health Centre at 60 Grande Blvd. on Sept. 9, 10and 12-17, and will serve women ages 50 to 74 – the group most at risk of developing breast cancer.

Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling toll-free 1-800-667-0604.