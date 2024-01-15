Mobile mammography service coming to Didsbury, Alta.

Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Didsbury, Alta., this month.

Mammograms are an X-ray of the breast used to detect early signs of cancer.

"Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early when treatment may work better," AHS said in a Friday news release. "Getting screened for breast cancer saves lives."

The trailer will be parked at the Didsbury District Health Services (hospital) at 1210 20 Ave. on Jan. 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30, and will serve women ages 45 to 74 – the group most at risk of developing breast cancer.

The mobile unit will be in parking lot #7, on the northwest side, near shipping and receiving.

Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling toll-free 1-800-667-0604.

For more information, you can visit ScreeningForLife.ca.