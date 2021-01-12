One of B.C.'s mobile morgues has been deployed to the Fraser Health region to help ensure the "respectful, secure storage" of bodies, according to coroners.

The BC Coroners Service told CTV News a single mobile morgue truck was sent to the region, which has suffered for more than half of the province's 1,010 coronavirus-related deaths.

"Part of our provincial planning for additional space includes the deployment of mobile morgue facilities at hospital sites," a spokesperson said in an email. "The BC Coroners Service also has contracts in place with private facilities, such as funeral homes, to provide additional morgue space – if and when that space is required."

The province's pandemic death toll began increasing at an alarming rate beginning late last year. Almost three-quarters of B.C.'s COVID-19 deaths have been recorded since Nov. 1.