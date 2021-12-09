Mobile vaccination clinic coming to Pond Mills neighbourhood

The Province of Ontario’s GO-VAXX bus mobile clinic is coming to the Pond Mills neighbourhood Saturday.

The mobile bus clinic is part of a provincial plan to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in communities.

The clinic will provide doses for anyone five-years-old and older, as well as second and third doses to those who are eligible.

The clinic runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The bus will be at 1200 Commissioners Road East.

No appointments are necessary.