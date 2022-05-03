Mobile vaccine clinic GO-VAXX bus to visit seven locations across the region

The Province of Ontario’s GO-VAXX bus — a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic — might soon make a stop near you later this month.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), the bus will return to London, Ont. and Middlesex County for several visits throughout the month of May.

The first visit is scheduled for this Thursday and the bus will visit the Lucan Biddulph Community Memorial Centre, before stopping at London’s Sherwood Forest Mall on Friday.

According to the MLHU, the purpose of the GO-VAXX bus is to increase “opportunities for local residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and supporting residents who haven’t been able to access mass vaccination clinics” and to “reach people who have not yet been vaccinated due to barriers, such as convenience and limited transportation options.”

The mobile clinic will provide first, second and booster doses to those who are eligible. Anyone interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can do so on a walk-in basis.

A full list of the scheduled GO VAXX bus mobile clinic locations can be found below.

Thursday, May 5 — Lucan Biddulph Community Memorial Centre, 263 Main Street, Lucan, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, May 6 — Sherwood Forest Mall, 1225 Wonderland Road North, London, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11 — Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre, 78 Riverside Drive, London, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 — Northland Mall, 1275 Highbury Ave N, London, 10:00am to 5:00pm

Friday, May 20 — Westmount Shopping Mall, 785 Wonderland Road South, London, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 — Shops on Sydenham, 51 Front Street, Strathroy, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 — Pond Mills Square, 1200 Commissioners Road East, London, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The MLHU adds that all COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place for anyone visiting the clinic, including screening for symptoms before entering, wearing a mask and post-vaccination monitoring.