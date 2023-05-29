Mobile X-ray service for New Brunswick long term care residents

Long-term care residents in New Brunswick won’t have to worry about heading to the emergency room for X-rays anymore.

The provincial government has announced it will put $1.1 million towards the Department of Health’s mobile X-ray program in order to extend its service to all long-term care residents in New Brunswick.

The service will allow nursing home residents to be tested in place, rather than having to make the trip to the hospital.

“That is so much less invasive than having to bundle them up,” says Health Minister Bruce Fitch.

“Especially in winter, put them in a car or an ambulance and take them to emergency, and maybe they will be there for a long period of time. Here they can go in, get diagnosed and can even remain in place until they get a date for treatment.”

The service was first offered as a 10-month pilot project from May 2022 to March 2023. During that time, 360 residents received service for a total of 525 images. Of those 360, only 17 needed to be transported to hospital.

That left 343 ambulances to help out elsewhere in other emergencies.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Fitch said.

“When we talk about the health-care system working together in collaboration. That’s an excellent example of that.”

A total of seven X-ray units will be in service across New Brunswick.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.