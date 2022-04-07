Mock search and rescue training takes place in Sudbury

Police and the North Shore Search and Rescue team held a mock search throughout the day Thursday in a wooded area in Hanmer.

The scenario involved looking for a father who picked up his young child from the mother’s house.

“He was to come to Hanmer to visit his parents but never made it home,” said Const. Kevin Tremblay with the Greater Sudbury Police Services.

"Later in the evening, there was information that he got into a collision nearby. He left prior to police arrival."

“During further investigation, his vehicle was located down the road from where we are staged right now and there is a concern for the well-being of the father and the seven-month-old child,” he added.

Tremblay said this is an annual session where the search and rescue team join with members from different units in the police service to train and make sure they are up to date on current practices.

“If an officer hasn’t participated in a search in a couple of months, this gives them the opportunity to come out and reacquaint with the search management computer, reacquaint themselves with the GPS and search techniques that are used to locate the people,” said Tremblay.

Members of the search and rescue team said they are looking for a variety of items and clues when they are conducting a search.

“Footprints would be one, maybe articles of clothing ... maybe the person lost a hat, a gum wrapper could lead you somewhere," said Jeb Brown.

"You’re looking up, down, behind you because it’s easy to walk past something.”

Both police and search and rescue said practising these scenarios makes it easier when real situations occur in the city.