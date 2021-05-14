Modelling data shows Manitoba COVID-19 case numbers exceed extreme scenario

Long called for COVID-19 modelling data shows Manitoba's daily COVID-19 case numbers are exceeding an extreme scenario, leading the province on a similar path as it was in the second wave.

On Friday, Manitoba's deputy chief public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal released COVID-19 modelling data that was used to determine what public health measures were put in place in Manitoba.

Atwal said all key metrics indicate that case counts and severe outcomes including an increase in hospital and ICU admissions in Manitoba will continue to grow substantially over the coming days.

The modelling simulates the decisions of 1.4 million people.

"Recent projections point in the direction that immunizations will be able to control the spread of COVID-19 in the longer term," Atwal said.

The modelling shows Manitoba's daily number of diagnosed cases is now exceeding the upper end of the extreme scenario.

"This means that we are on a similar path as we were during the second wave prior to the lockdown," Atwal said. "This is most likely due to the highly transmissible variants of the virus."

Here’s the first slide on projected cases of covid-19 @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/fmYy5jGOON

This modelling data comes as the province reported 491 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.

On Thursday, the province reported 560 new cases – the highest single-day spike in cases yet in the pandemic.

This is a developing story. More to come.