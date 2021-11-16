Moderna asks Health Canada to approve COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Health Canada has received Moderna's submission for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six to 11. According to the federal agency, the pediatric vaccine submission came Tuesday and the review is being prioritized, alongside the ongoing review of the Pfizer vaccine for children.
