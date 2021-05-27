Moderna confirms 2M COVID-19 vaccine doses coming by mid-June: Anand

Moderna has confirmed it’ll be sending Canada two million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in three shipments by mid-June, and is still pledging to send “millions” more by the end of the quarter, according to Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

In a statement issued ahead of the weekly federal vaccine rollout briefing on Thursday, Anand said that Moderna will be sending 500,000 doses the week of May 31, coming in two parts. Then, during the week of June 14, another 1.5 million doses will be delivered.

“Moderna has indicated that it will continue to ramp up its deliveries in the second part of June with millions of additional doses to be delivered,” Anand said, promising “further updates” about coming shipments once they are confirmed.

To date, Canada has received and distributed just over 5.5 million Moderna shots. The company had pledged to send between 10.3 and 12.3 million doses by the end of the second quarter.

Anand had a call with company officials on Tuesday and had indicated at the time that Moderna intended to deliver “millions and millions of doses in the month of June.”

During the Thursday afternoon briefing on the state of the federal rollout, officials couldn’t say why Moderna remains unable to provide a more fulsome schedule so that provinces and territories can better plan.

At the briefing, few additional details were provided, with officials re-stating the pre-confirmed Pfizer delivery schedule of 2.4 million doses a week through June and 2.3 million doses per week in July.

The next delivery of one million doses of AstraZeneca shots is expected in late June and the Johnson & Johnson doses are still being held in their frozen state by Health Canada.

Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, who is leading the logistics of the vaccine rollout, said the National Operations Centre continues to talk with the provinces and territories about ensuring they continue to have the capacity to administer the number of vaccines coming into Canada.

At this point, administration is largely keeping pace with delivery and the federal government says Canada is tracking to have received more than 40 million doses by the end of June and 50 million by the end of July.

“Across the vaccine rollout enterprise at all levels, and in all departments and jurisdictions, people are working relentlessly to ensure that Canadians can be vaccinated safely, and as soon as possible,” Brodie said.