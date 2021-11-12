Moderna COVID-19 vaccine authorized for booster shot: Heath Canada
Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by Health Canada as a booster shot. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved as a booster earlier this week.
N.B. reports 65 new COVID-19 cases Friday; circuit breaker changes come into effectHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases and 65 recoveries on Friday, as 580 active cases remain in the province.
B.C. climber was 'catapulted into the air,' he says in lawsuit against mountain guide groupA B.C. man is suing a group of guides following what his lawyers call a 'near-fatal incident' during a guided mountaineering trip.
Vaccine expert: Third doses and COVID-19 vaccines for kids top of mind for Waterloo Region residentsWhen Kelly Grindrod goes out for walks, the vaccine expert from Waterloo says she’s often stopped and asked about two things: third doses and vaccinating young children against COVID-19.
Health official calls for 'circuit breaker' in Sask. north due to lagging COVID-19 vaccination ratesHealth officials in Saskatchewan's north are calling for a "circuit breaker" due to lagging vaccination rates in some communities.
Canada not worried about getting behind early in World Cup qualifiersDepending on which number-crunching study or oddsmaker you follow, the team scoring first has about a 67 per cent probability of winning a soccer game.
'Horrific incident': Winnipeg Police said teen was pushed into oncoming trafficThe Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help with an investigation after a 16-year-old boy was pushed into oncoming traffic.
Saskatchewan's agri-food sector to receive $1.5M from federal governmentMinister of Northern Affairs Daniel Vandal has announced $1.5 million dollars in funding to support the Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership to help agri-food companies advance their technologies.
Ottawa firefighters collecting toy, cash donations to support Toy MountainAs organizers finalize plans for a Santa Claus parade in Ottawa this holiday season, you are invited to drop off new unwrapped toys at fire stations.
Youth reportedly assaulted in Dorchester, Ont.Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a young person in Dorchester was allegedly assaulted on their way to school Wednesday morning.