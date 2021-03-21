Jason Kenney warned a delay in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments from Ottawa would result in some vaccination delays.

Many residents in St. Albert are the first to feel the effects of that delay.

One man who asked not to be identified by CTV News Edmonton received a letter from his pharmacy saying his scheduled vaccination this coming week had to be cancelled.

He rebooked his immunization for mid-April.

The letter also indicated that all pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines in St. Albert are affected.

Alberta health officials say more than 94,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were scheduled to arrive by March 24.

Instead, only 28,500 are coming this week with the rest of that shipment expected to arrive by March 30.

Affected pharmacies of the shipment delay have told CTV News Edmonton that they have asked for more doses of other available vaccines but they have not heard back.

People affected by the COVID-19 vaccination appointment cancellations are encouraged to call 811 or try booking online with Alberta Health Services to attend one of the larger vaccination clinics in Edmonton to see if they can get an earlier appointment.

In a press conference on March 18, Kenney said an aircraft malfunction that was carrying the vaccine doses meant for Alberta was the cause of the delay.

According to him, 43 pharmacies across the province are affected by the delay.

“I’m sorry for that inconvenience, but once again it’s the result of unexpected interruption in supply from the Government of Canada.”

As of March 19, 452,690 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alberta, with 93,194 Albertans being fully immunized after receiving two doses.