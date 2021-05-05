Moderna vaccine coming to Windsor-Essex pharmacies as rollout ramps up

Windsor-Essex pharmacies will soon be getting the Moderna vaccine as the vaccination total for the region reaches almost 50 per cent for eligible residents.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot said Wednesday that starting later this week, up to 60 pharmacies will begin to offer Moderna in Durham, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor Essex, and York Region hotspot areas to individuals aged 18 and over.

Dozens of Windsor-Essex pharmacies are currently administering AstraZeneca shots to residents age 40 years and older.

There’s no word on how many local pharmacies will be offering Moderna.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Wajid Ahmed said he is happy with the local COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Ahmed said 37 per cent of the entire population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. It is almost 50 per cent of residents who are eligible.

"Part of our success in not experiencing the same third wave that other areas are experiencing is due to our vaccination coverage so we are definitely very pleased with that," said Ahmed.

As the vaccine supply ramps up for the region, more individuals and groups are eligible.

"We want to make sure that we continue on that pathway and to continue to protect our residents," he says. "Obviously if we had more vaccines, we would have vaccinated more people so there's no secret there."

The next group eligible is essential workers who can’t work from home. They can book their vaccination appointments starting on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Ahmed said the successful progress has helped keep cases down in the region.

"When we are looking at the cases, when we are looking at the progress that we are making, we are truly happy and we just want to build up on that and hopefully by summer, we've vaccinated everyone who wants a vaccine in Windsor-Essex," said Ahmed.

Windsor-Essex County Residents Vaccinated: