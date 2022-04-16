Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market

Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America's auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more.

The result? A widening disparity between the richest buyers and everyone else.

The most affluent buyers keep plunking down big money for new vehicles, including the least fuel-efficient among them -- trucks, SUVS, large sedans.

As for the rest of America, millions are feeling increasingly priced out of the new-vehicle market.

They are competing instead for a shrunken supply of used autos, especially smaller, less expensive ones that consume less fuel.