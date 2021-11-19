Modi vows to repeal India farm laws after prolonged protests
In a surprise announcement, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday his government will withdraw the controversial agriculture laws that prompted yearlong protests from tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to his administration.
-
$200K worth of SUVs stolen from Guelph dealershipGuelph police say more than $200,000 worth of SUVs were stolen from a dealership this week.
-
McDavid, Turris score in shootout to lift Oilers past Jets 2-1Giving rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner the start worked out pretty well for the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
-
Retired electrician wins second prize in lottery drawA retired election from the Sault Ste. Marie area has won big playing the lottery, earning the second-place prize.
-
More military deployments amid B.C. flooding state of emergencySpeaking from Washington, D.C. Thuusday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 120 Canadian Armed Forces personnel had been sent in to support relief efforts in Abbotsford, which was inundated by flood waters.
-
'Nothing to go back to': B.C. family asks for help after losing home in floodBarkad Khan wiped away tears Thursday as he made another “frustrating” visit to one of the emergency reception centres set up to help residents from Merritt, B.C., who have been forced from their homes due to unprecedented flooding.
-
59 new COVID-19 cases, 29 outbreaks reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and two new outbreaks on Friday.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital lets 42 unvaccinated staff members goOver three dozen staff members at Cambridge Memorial Hospital have been let go due to their COVID-19 vaccination policy.
-
Police investigate break-in at Wallaceburg gas stationChatham-Kent police are looking for information after a break-in at a gas station in Wallaceburg.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at school in Callander, Ont.A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Callander elementary school after two kids from the same classroom were infected.