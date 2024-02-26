Modified brass knuckles part of weapons seizure by Sarnia police

A call to Sarnia police to remove two people from an apartment has resulted in weapons related charges.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Colborne Road and Berkshire Road around noon on Sunday.

The owner and resident of the apartment unit let police inside to remove the people who did not live there. Once inside, police said the found the accused trying to hide behind a closet door.

Police told him he was under arrest. Police said that once the suspect came out of the closet, he was holding a machete and what looked like a handgun was seen by his feet.

Sarnia police said the man didn’t follow the officer’s direction, so they used a conducted energy weapon to temporarily incapacitate him.

The accused was treated medically by an ambulance at the scene and later in hospital for minor injuries.

While investigating, police said they found a backpack owned by the accused with what looked to be a handgun sticking out of it. Police said that inside the bag was an “assortment of replica pellet guns, an assortment of knives, and brass knuckles capable of discharging an electrical shock.”

According to police, the accused was breaching a court-ordered weapons ban and now faces more than a dozen weapons-related charges.