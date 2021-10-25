iHeartRadio

Modified festival brings blues performances back to Kitchener

The blues were being sung once again in Kitchener.

Sunday marked day two of Crossroads 2.0, and event put on by the Kitchener Blues Festival.

Musicians performed in front of live audiences at Bobby O’Brien’s in Downtown Kitchener, as well as at seven different venues across the city.

The first crossroads event was held back in August and marked the first large-scale music festival since the pandemic began.

