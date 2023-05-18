Modular buildings at Barrie site to be used as supportive housing until construction on new build begins

The County of Simcoe announced it would operate a temporary supportive housing program at its Rose Street property in Barrie using the modular buildings previously used at the winter shelter.

The County says the program is expected to house up to 24 individuals experiencing homelessness on a short-term basis in partnership with Redwood Park Communities.

The goal of the program is to transition individuals to permanent, safe and sustainable housing.

Last month, the County endorsed a $186 million plan to create a 176-unit mixed-use building at the Rose Street location for "deserving families, seniors and individuals."

Officials noted the development would include mixed housing types, including rent-to-geared income and affordable housing.

Construction on the Barrie building is expected to begin in early spring next year, with a completion date of 2026/27.

The County has created supportive housing for roughly 44 people experiencing homelessness over the past year in the Barrie area between the Rose Street location, Lucy's Place and a new housing complex on Tiffin Street.