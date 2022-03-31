Moe's Europe visit highlights Saskatchewan's sustainable resources

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrapped up his week-long European trade mission Thursday after discussing food and energy security in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moe called the trip a success as he promoted the province as a viable and sustainable option to provide food and energy resources around the world.

“Saskatchewan ranks very high in its ability to be a trustworthy and stable trading partner,” Moe said. “Our potash, coal, uranium and even our agri-food products are more sustainable and create a lower carbon impact than many other areas around the world. This matters to buyers.”

The trip took the premier to London, where he met with members of the British government and continued to Frankfurt, Germany to talk with members of the European Union and several financial instructions.

Moe highlighted three action plans that included Europe’s interest in Saskatchewan’s new critical minerals facility in Saskatoon, its continued work in the potash industry, as well as immigration and refugee reception.

“What Saskatchewan is doing on a natural resource and agriculture front is exactly what the world wants,” Moe said.

On Thursday, Moe visited a shelter for displaced Ukrainian refugees in Kassel, Germany where he met individuals forced to leave their home and listened to their stories. The premier spoke of Saskatchewan’s ability to support the federal government in its effort to receive refugees.

“Nobody knows how long this conflict will last. These families need our support. Whether they come for two weeks, two months, six months, or the rest of their lives, I think its incumbent of us to support them all.”

Today, on the last day of my trade mission to the United Kingdom and Germany, I had the opportunity to meet with Ukrainian families who have been displaced due to the ongoing war.



I heard this a lot today - “My body is here, but my heart is with Ukraine”

Saskatchewan has already pledged $335,000 in funding for Ukrainian people coming to the province and said there is no cap to the number of refugees they are willing to take in. Moe said funding may increase if needed in the future.

The premier will return home on Friday.