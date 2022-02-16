Moe signs letter calling on Trudeau, Biden to remove border vaccine rules for truckers

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has joined Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and a number of United States governors calling for an end to border vaccine mandates for truckers.

Members of the group have jointly signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying border crossing rules are causing serious supply chain problems.

“We understand the vital importance of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated,” the letter reads.

“However, we are deeply concerned that not terminating these exemptions has had demonstrably negative impacts on the North American supply chain, the cost of living, and access to essential products for people in both of our countries.”

"We would urge the federal government to once again reconsider where their vaccine mandates are today and at least communicate with Canadians when they are going to be removed," Moe said at a press conference Wednesday. "They can’t be there forever."

The group of signees includes governors from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming.

Both Moe and Kenney tweeted out the letter on Wednesday, voicing their support for the removal of vaccine requirements for cross border truckers.

Today, I joined 16 United States Governors and Premier Kenney to call on the Prime Minister and the President of the United States to immediately reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions for truckers.



[1/2] pic.twitter.com/0g9v6AflLc

Today, I've signed a letter along with @PremierScottMoe, @GovGianforte and 15 other American governors urging President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau to drop the cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers.



It's bad public health theatre and it needs to go.



Read below ⬇: pic.twitter.com/xGKUaE98dT

The Government of Canada updated its border entry requirements on Jan. 15, removing exemptions for several groups of essential service providers, including truck drivers. The signees are concerned that current supply chain issues combined with inflation are creating burdens on Canadian and United States residents.

“The removal of these exemptions is ultimately unnecessary, and we cannot afford to lose any more truck drivers who transport food and other vital supplies across the border,” the letter said.

The group urged both governments to reinstate the exemptions for cross border truck drivers immediately.

The letter was issued as Canada prepares to use emergency powers to disperse truckers on Parliament Hill demonstrating for an end to the mandates.

Ottawa is threatening to cancel the truckers' vehicle insurance as part of possible sanctions, an aspect Saskatchewan may attempt to work around.

"SGI is actively looking into what they can do should that Act be enforced on some Saskatchewan licensed vehicles, how we can ensure there could still potentially be some physical damage Insurance on those vehicles so we’re looking into what all this means right now," Moe said.

Kenney expects more governors stateside to join the call in the coming days.

With files from CTV News Regina's Wayne Mantyka