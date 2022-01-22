Moe, Trudeau share condolences to mark 6-year anniversary of La Loche shooting

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared their condolences to mark the six-year anniversary of the La Loche shooting that killed four people and injured seven others.

Premier Scott Moe tweeted about the "terrible tragedy" Saturday afternoon saying, "today we remember and reflect on the lives lost, those who were physically and emotionally wounded, and the healing that has taken place and will continue to take place."

Moe added the families, friends and classmates of the victims are all in the hearts and minds of everyone in Saskatchewan.

According to police, the shooting, which occurred on Jan. 22, 2016, first began at a residence in the 300 block of Dene Crescent in La Loche.

The shooter, Randan Fontaine, was 17 at the time and shot brothers Dayne, 17, and Draydon Fontaine, 13.

Randan later went to La Loche Community School's Dene Building and killed teacher Adam Wood, 35, and educational assistant Marie Janvier, 21.

In May 2018, the gunman was sentenced to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement on Saturday to share his sympathies, saying he joins the people of Saskatchewan and all Canadians to remember and pay tribute to the lives that were lost.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the survivors as well as the victims' families and friends who continue to endure the pain of loss and trauma caused by this attack."