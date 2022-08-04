Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified

A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.

Police are investigating both attacks on Mann Meats & Indian Cuisine, which were caught on camera.

The first attack happened Saturday. Video shows a person running up to the storefront at 3315 34 St. NW before chucking a package at the business' windows. Instead of breaking through the glass, it bounces off and bursts into flames on the ground.

Owner Gurdeep Mann said it was lucky the Molotov cocktail didn't break through, as a delivery person was sitting inside, just three feet from the window.

"That's pretty scary," he commented.

Then, on Monday, security footage captured the moment when someone runs up from behind the business, appears to break the front door with a rock, light the homemade bomb on fire and throw it at the door. They then run off in the same direction they came from.

The flames initially burn as tall as the door frame, but eventually simmer down.

According to Mann, the rock broke the outside pane of glass, but not the inside pane, so damage was minimal.

Nonetheless, the business owner said, "This is very scary and dangerous for whoever [is] walking in, for our clients and customers and especially for the area as well as Edmontonians; somebody just coming with a bottle bomber and throwing it inside the building."

Other than confirming an investigation had been opened, Edmonton Police Service did not provide any further information.

Mann has put the videos on Facebook with the hope someone recognizes the person who he believes attacked his store twice.

"We don't understand why somebody is doing that. He should be arrested."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Galen McDougall