Mom and child escape fire at SW Edmonton home

A mother and her child were not injured after a fire broke out in a southeast Edmonton home on Thursday.

The blaze broke out at 76 Street and 16 Avenue SW shortly before 11 a.m.

“We got here and the back of the house was fully involved, the deck, and it was extending into the structure,” said District Chief Ed Pitman.

Flames scorched the entire backside of the house, and part of the inside of the house.

The blaze did some damage to the neighbouring home but firefighters were able to stop the spread.

The heat from the blaze also melted the siding on the detached garage in the backyard.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.