Mom choked to unconsciousness, son faces assault charges: CK police

A 51-year-old Chatham-Kent man is facing several charges after police say he choked his mother.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a family dispute in Harwich Township Wednesday at 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday.

Through investigation, police learned on June 16, a verbal altercation between the man and his mother escalated into an assault when the man allegedly choked his mother to unconsciousness. After the altercation, officers say he left the home, taking his mother’s car without consent.

On Tuesday, police say the man returned for his belongings and made remarks that caused the mother and others in the residence to fear for their safety.

Police learned the man was a suspended driver and before the courts for prohibited driving Canada-wide.

At 4:45 p.m., the 51-year-old Chatham-Kent man was located on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg and arrested.

He was charged with the following offences:

Assault

Choking

Uttering threats

Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Two counts of prohibited driving

Two counts of driving while suspended.

He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.