Mom killed, 4 children injured in head-on crash along B.C. highway
Police are investigating a tragic head-on collision that left a 34-year-old woman dead and her four children injured near Trail, B.C., over the weekend.
Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, when a Ford pickup truck entered an oncoming lane of traffic while heading north along Highway 22.
The pickup then struck a southbound Chevrolet SUV near Hanna Drive, killing a mother of four.
Her children, who are between the ages of eight and 14, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol.
"The driver of the Ford pickup was not injured," Cpl. Mike Halskov said in a news release. "Everyone involved is from the local area."
Authorities said driver impairment has been ruled out as a factor in the collision, but investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses who may have seen the pickup prior to the accident – including drivers with a dashboard camera.
B.C. Highway Patrol asked anyone with information to call 250-354-5180 and cite file number 2022-5332.
-
12 people arrested after $700,000 in retail thefts reported at Windsor Home Depot storesThe Windsor Police Service’s Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested 12 people after over $700,000 in thefts were reported at Home Depot stores in the city.
-
Nova Scotia Health seeks help in locating patient missing from Dartmouth hospitalNova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a patient who is missing from a Dartmouth hospital.
-
Former Alberta human rights chair serves province $2.1M wrongful dismissal lawsuitAlberta's former human rights commission chief has filed a lawsuit against the justice minister for "malicious treatment" and wrongful dismissal.
-
Calgary's 5-day forecast; more sun, warmthWarm and above-seasonal for another week.
-
B.C. scientists develop technique to restore kelp forests for future generationsA post-doctoral fellow at Simon Fraser University's department of biological sciences is working with fellow scientists to find a way to help save kelp forests for future generations.
-
Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.
-
6 new ridings proposed by B.C. Electoral Boundaries CommissionBritish Columbia's Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93.
-
Life-threatening injuries after London hit-and-runLife-threatening injuries are reported after a hit-and-run in the city, according to London police. Officers were called to the crash in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.
-
Greater Victoria outreach groups prepare Thanksgiving meals amid rising demandLocal community kitchens are preparing for their annual Thanksgiving meals as more and more people, including seniors, seek help making ends meet. The lunch rush at Esquimalt’s Rainbow Kitchen, a dedicated charity meal program, was another busy one on Monday. "We are serving upwards of 250 meals per day," said Ray Oelke, front of house manager at the Rainbow Kitchen.