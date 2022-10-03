Mom killed, 4 children injured in head-on crash along B.C. highway

Police are investigating a tragic head-on collision that left a 34-year-old woman dead and her four children injured near Trail, B.C., over the weekend.

Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, when a Ford pickup truck entered an oncoming lane of traffic while heading north along Highway 22.

The pickup then struck a southbound Chevrolet SUV near Hanna Drive, killing a mother of four.

Her children, who are between the ages of eight and 14, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol.

"The driver of the Ford pickup was not injured," Cpl. Mike Halskov said in a news release. "Everyone involved is from the local area."

Authorities said driver impairment has been ruled out as a factor in the collision, but investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses who may have seen the pickup prior to the accident – including drivers with a dashboard camera.

B.C. Highway Patrol asked anyone with information to call 250-354-5180 and cite file number 2022-5332.