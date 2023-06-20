'Mommy, daddy, am I going to get food today?': Saskatoon Food Bank donation aims to erase hunger

A growing number of kids in Saskatchewan are not getting the food or nutrition they need and the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre are seeing that first hand.

A donation by Canpotex, the potash supplier, is hoped to change that and get more food to children in Saskatoon. It’s called Food for Kids.

Volunteers at the Food Bank work hard to feed Saskatoon‘s hungry and they’re seeing a change in those who come through their doors.

“There are so many kids coming in with mom and dad. They say ‘mommy, daddy am I going to get food today?’ That shouldn’t be the case, but here at The Food Bank that’s what we’re hearing” Cherysse Mackechnie, client services manager, told CTV News.

Of the 24,000 people that visit the foodbank every month, 41 per cent are now kids.

“The province of Sask. has a significantly stubborn and difficult issue with child poverty. There are many families turning to the Food Bank,” said Laurie O’Connor, executive director.

The Canpotex donation of $450,000 over three years will go directly to help address the growing concern of food insecurity for children, according to company president and CEO, Gordon McKenzie.

“As part of that we’ll have campaigns three times a year — in July, October and February where we will match up to $50,000 of donations coming into the foodbank.”

The donation comes at an integral time with food costs rising, combined with the fact that summer break is just weeks away.

“There are no school lunch programs going on, so families are having to spend a little bit more money on food,” O’Connor says.

Volunteers like Janey McGrath, who is here every Tuesday, sees how great the need is.

“Our society today has a lot of people who are hurting, and it’s not embarrassing to come here and ask for help,” McGrath said.

Since this Canpotex donation focuses on kids that means there will be more baby formula, milk and fresh fruits and vegetables available at the centre.

As the number of people needing the the Food Bank trend upwards, this donation comes as a huge relief.

“It’s heartbreaking. So this money that’s going to delete some of those comments that kids are hungry and I’m so excited about it,” Mackechnie said.