'Mommy will always be here': Regina mother continues search for 7-year-old daughter

A Regina mother is continuing her plea for information about the whereabouts of her seven-year-old daughter, who she said is being withheld from her by her ex-husband.

Mariecar and Michael Jackson share custody of their seven-year-old daughter Sarah, but after a visit in November, Mariecar said Michael never brought Sarah back home.

“Mommy will always be here for you. I have never stopped and I keep on fighting to find you. I just hope that you're staying strong like mom,” Mariecar Jackson said, in a message to her daughter.

Now, the Saskatchewan RCMP is looking for help from the public to find 52-year-old Michael, who is described as a white man, weighing approximately 250 pounds, with blue eyes and dark brown hair who typically wears glasses.

RCMP said he lives in the Carievale, Sask. area but may have connections in Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda, Regina and Lamont Alberta.

While police put out the request for information on Saturday, Mariecar has been searching for her ex-husband and daughter for months.

"I [did] not remove all the Christmas decorations because this year we missed Christmas together and then I just wanted to spend Christmas when she comes home,” said Jackson.

At first, Mariecar didn’t know why her ex-husband was withholding her daughter. Her confusion was clarified after Michael appeared on a recent podcast, stating he was keeping Sarah away from her mother, to protect Sarah from the COVID-19 vaccine.

“She is just as against it as I am and I am her father and it’s my duty to protect her,” Michael said on the podcast.

The host of the show than asked his daughter why she does not want the vaccine.

"It can change your DNA and I don’t believe God wants me to and it can make you sick and kill you,” said Sarah Jackson.

That was the first time in two months that Mariecar had seen her daughter.

"That was really heartbreaking when I saw Sarah talking like that because she’s only seven-years-old,” Mariecar said.

Opinions on the vaccine aside Mariecar said she just wants to know that Sarah is safe and to be reunited with her again.

"I just wanted to set aside those differences right now and focus on the emotional and physical well being of my daughter,” said Jackson.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael Gordon Jackson or his daughter is asked to call the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or (306) 780-5563.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.