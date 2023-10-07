Moncton crafters gather to celebrate World Card Making Day

Crafters in Moncton gathered on Saturday to take part in an international event - World Card Making Day, which is celebrated every October on the first Saturday of the month.

“I believe it’s to honour the people that are making cards to give away,” said Cecile Lavoie, craft crop host.

Nearly 20 enthusiasts came out to participate in the local crafting crop, which is a chance for people to gather, socialize and work on projects together.

“I could crop, or craft, at my house all by myself,” said Lavoie.

“The reason why I wanted to have crops or organize crops is because of the social aspect. Look at that, people are talking, they’re having fun, we talk and talk and sometimes more than we craft.”

While a variety of projects were taking place Saturday, many crafters were honouring the card making day.

Lavoie specifically was using it as a chance to start her Christmas cards.

“I make about 50 cards, Christmas cards, a year that I send out. They get a card from me that’s homemade and on top of that I don’t sign it so they can use it again,” she said.

Adding, “I take the time to make the cards, I don’t buy them. I make the cards and I also put out what I call my Christmas annual in it, so people would be disappointed if they don’t receive a card from me.”

While World Card Making Day only comes around once a year, Lavoie says she hosts a crafting crop once a month to bring crafters together.

She says usually 25 to 30 people come out each time.

“I think [crafting is] going to continue,” she said.

“The reason why we may not have younger people here, and we are getting a young one later, but it’s because they have kids, careers and so on. They don’t have much time. I started when I was in my 40s, I wanted to make my wedding album and that was it. That was 17 years ago, so I don’t think it’s a dying art.”

Lavoie says she’ll post information about upcoming crops on social media so that people can find them and join in if they’re interested.