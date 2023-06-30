Moncton inpatient detox services suspended for the summer due to lack of nurses

A New Brunswick health authority says it’s suspending inpatient detox services in Moncton for the summer due to a shortage of nursing staff.

Horizon Health’s interim vice president responsible for addictions and mental health said the health network is “committed to retention and recruitment of nurses” and is exploring bringing in internationally trained nurses or travel nurses to get the service back up and running.

“The temporary closure is expected to be in effect for the summer months but will be re-assessed on a regular basis,” Danny Jardine said in an email Friday.

The staffing shortage is specifically impacting registered nurses in the department, due to a combination of short and “longer-term” leaves, he said.

Jardine said the department has a plan to ensure those in urgent need of detox care during the closure “will receive safe and quality care.”

Those who would benefit from outpatient detox care — which does not involve being admitted overnight into hospital — can still be treated in Moncton, Jardine said, “then be referred to another location if deemed necessary.”

Horizon Health’s three other inpatient detox centres are located in Fredericton, Saint John and Miramichi.

Other services at this location, which include opioid replacement therapy and outpatient services, will remain in place.

“We are committed to reopening the Moncton inpatient detox unit later this summer – as soon as we are safely able to do so – and regret any inconvenience this may cause,” reads a Horizon Health statement.

