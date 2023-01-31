Moncton fire battles fourth structure fire in a week

The Moncton Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning, marking the fourth structure fire the city has seen over the past week.

Firefighters were called to a home on Waverley Avenue in the central part of the city just after 7 a.m.

All four adults in the home at the time of the fire evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.

Officials say there were no injuries due the fire, which started in the basement.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Brian McDonald says the fire was quickly put out, but there is substantial fire, smoke and water damage to the one-storey home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.