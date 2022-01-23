Moncton fire damages house, displaces eight people
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Natasha Pace
Eight people have been temporarily displaced following a fire in Moncton, N.B.
According to the Canadian Red Cross, a two-story house containing two apartments caught fire Saturday evening on Weldon Street.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Volunteers with The Canadian Red Cross say they are helping a couple and four children from one unit and two adults from the other unit with emergency lodging and food.
There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.
