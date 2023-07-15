Moncton hosts inaugural International Buskers Festival

Hot weather and the chance of rain didn’t keep the crowds away from Moncton’s Riverfront Park on Saturday for day two of the inaugural International Buskers Festival.

The first performance got underway at noon with both bleachers and the grass completely filled with spectators waiting for a one-of-a-kind show.

“We have Victor Rubilar, who I believe has six world records with soccer balls,” explained performer Paz The Sports Guy with the Hockey Circus Show.

“He’s one of the grandfathers of soccer freestyle. Me, I’m the only person in the world who juggles hockey sticks. The Silver Starlets are just a power female duo aerial group. Charlie Caper, our magician from Sweden, always has something up his sleeve, literally. And Danny [and Kimberly] Craig from Street Circus, they’re a world renowned award-winning act of acrobatics.”

The three-day event will see over 25 different artists share their talent, including the five main stage buskers who have been flown into the city from all over the world.

It kicked off on Friday and officials say it has already proven to be successful in the city.

“The crowds were amazing. We started off a little slower. We had enough of a crowd for one show and kept rotating, and by 4-5 p.m., we had two full stages going full tilt with thousands of people watching and taking in the performances,” said Patrick Richard with Downtown Moncton Centre-ville Inc. “People were ecstatic to be here, a lot of families, a lot of kids and that was the focus of the festival, so we did the shows from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., keeping families and young kids in mind and that’s exactly who showed up.”

There are food trucks and vendors at Riverfront Park, including two main stages with performances happening throughout the day.

While officials say it’s bound to bring a show that people have never seen before, the most important aspect is that it is accessible to everyone.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re completely loaded and have all the cash in the world or you’ve got nothing, the idea with street performance festivals is we all sit shoulder to shoulder, watch a show and you pay what you can,” said Paz.

“Some people are super generous and some people don’t have much and they’re super generous for what they have and that’s the beauty of it.”

Richard says the festival was made possible through sponsors and the BIA.

“Basically, the way it works is we bring them down here, we cover their airfare and their hotel, and then their living is made off of tips, so it’s a what-you-can-afford kind of deal, so it’s encouraged, not mandatory, but it’s definitely welcomed,” he said, noting the cost for airfare and hotel accommodations was between $5,000 and $6,000.

The hope is that it turns into an annual event in the future.

“At the end of the day, we want people to have fun so we want people to come downtown,” said Richard.

The festival will wrap up Saturday night at 9 p.m. and continue on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. for the final day.