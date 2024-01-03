Moncton landlord installs barbed wire to curb drug use, protect tenants

A Moncton landlord has taken an aggressive step in hopes of keeping drug users off of his downtown property.

Two small barbed wire barricades were installed Wednesday at a multi-unit residential building at the corner of St. George and High streets.

Thierry Le Bouthillier told CTV News he’s received multiple calls from tenants who have been complaining about drug use on the premises, squatting, and vandalism.

“The drug use is a major problem right now. A lot of people are trying to hide from the open public and they’re trying to find every piece and nook and cranny they can find,” said Le Bouthillier.

Le Bouthillier said some people have even started fires under the front of the building.

“That’s a fire hazard to burn the entire building down,” he said.

Garbage and used needles were clearly visible on and near the property.

The barbed wire has several strips of blue tape tied around it so anyone who does try to enter will see it before they cut themselves.

Le Bouthillier said the barbed wire was installed between a fence on St. George Street and the corner of the building as well as a crawl space underneath to deter people from coming in.

“We’re trying to keep the integrity and safety and security of our tenants by any means possible,” he said.

Property owner Peter LeBlanc is experiencing similar issues at his 12-unit building a few blocks away at High and Park streets.

LeBlanc told CTV News last week he’s received complaints from tenants about drug use, fighting, public urination, damaged vehicles and prostitution in the building’s back parking lot.

Those complaints have been brought to the attention of the RCMP and the City of Moncton.

Tenant Michelle Donnelly said she's too scared to go outside without someone with her.

“For the last two years I don't think I've gone and taken my garbage out myself because I'm too afraid to go out back,” Donelly told CTV News last week. “I have a son who comes to visit me. He takes my garbage out for me. I will not go out back.”

On Wednesday, LeBlanc said the situation really hasn’t improved or gotten worse in the past week.

