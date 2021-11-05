Moncton man, 18, charged with attempted murder after shooting outside bar
An 18-year-old Moncton man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident that occurred outside a bar on Mountain Road in Moncton, N.B. on Wednesday night.
Codiac Regional RCMP says at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a bar on Mountain Road.
Police say a 28-year-old man suffered a gun shot wound and was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police found a second bullet lodged in a wall inside the business but say nobody else was injured.
Members of the Codiac Crime Reduction Unit assisted with the investigation and were able to determine a person of interest.
On Nov. 4, police arrested 18-year-old Drake Farren on Spruce Street in connection with the investigation, and seized a loaded firearm that was stored in an unsafe manner.
Farren appeared in Moncton Provincial Court Friday by way of tele-remand and was charged with attempted murder. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 9 for a bail hearing.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
