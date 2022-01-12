Moncton man, 22, dies following single-vehicle crash: RCMP

A 22-year-old man from Moncton, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

At approximately 11 p.m., Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Elmwood Drive.

Police believe the crash occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control and went into the ditch.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.