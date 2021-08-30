Moncton man, 25, charged in connection with July stabbing incident: RCMP
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 25-year-old man from Moncton has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident that happened in the community.
On July 31 at approximately 2 a.m., police received a report of an altercation that occurred on Oak Lane near Main Street.
Police say one man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
On Aug. 26, a man was arrested at the intersection of Queen Street and Robinson Street in connection with the investigation, according to RCMP.
Jaithan Snook, 25, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Aug. 27 and was charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.
Snook was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court in Sept. 24.
"I would like to thank the public for their assistance with this file," says Sgt. Mathieu Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP. "We asked for your help identifying the individual and your information helped us find and arrest the individual without incident in less than 24 hours."
The investigation is ongoing.
-
Police on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of DelislePolice on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of Delisle
-
Here's how Louisiana hospitals are handling the double onslaught of Hurricane Ida and COVID-19Already overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases, Louisiana hospitals are now struggling with how to keep functioning after significant damage and disruption caused by Hurricane Ida.
-
RCMP investigating 'mischief' to memorial honouring Indigenous children lost to residential schoolsRCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating after a memorial made to honour children who never came home after attending residential schools was “unlawfully disassembled.”
-
Canada blanks Switzerland 4-0, meets U.S. for women's world hockey goldMelodie Daoust hopes the first women's world hockey championship final of her career yields gold for Canada.
-
Brand new Edmonton elementary and high schools to open doorsTwo brand new schools in Edmonton are ready to welcome students back to in-person learning.
-
Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in eventsCurling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events.
-
City to require masks at all civic facilities, look at how to implement potential vaccine requirements for employeesCity council has voted unanimously in favor of a recommendation to make masks mandatory for city employees and users of civic facilities, including leisure centres, arenas and Saskatoon Transit.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Roncesvalles areaA male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van in the Roncesvalles area.
-
My Y is Resilient Campaign gets big boost from ValeAlmost a year ago, the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario launched its My Y is Resilient Campaign, after losing $7 million because of the pandemic.