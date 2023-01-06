Moncton man arrested after drugs, weapons seized from home
Codiac Regional RCMP has arrested a 34-year-old Moncton, N.B., man after drugs and weapons were seized from a home in the city.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Pacific Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
During the search, police say officers seized quantities of what are believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine.
Police say they also seized several firearms, including a .22-calibre handgun with a loaded magazine, several prohibited weapons, drug paraphernalia and cash.
A stolen scooter was also recovered from the residence, according to RCMP.
Police say the man was arrested and later released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court in May.
Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
