A 45-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., is facing charges after police seized drugs, cigarettes and cash from a residence in Greater Lakeburn, N.B., on Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say on Feb. 16, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 132 in Greater Lakeburn, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation that began in December 2020.

Police say they seized various types of drugs including what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills (Dilaudid). Police also seized ammunition, a prohibited weapon, contraband cigarettes, money and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

A 45-year-old man from Moncton was arrested in connection with the ongoing drug investigation and later released, pending a court appearance on May 7.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking or who suspects illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.