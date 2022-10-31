Moncton man arrested after rifle, replica handgun seized from home: N.B. RCMP

A 42-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., has been arrested after police say an unsecured firearm was seized from a home in the city.

Codiac Regional RCMP attended a residence on Sumac Street around 12:30 p.m. Thursday following a request from the Office of the Fire Marshal.

According to police, officers on scene observed an unsecured weapon. Police say a man was arrested at the scene and a rifle and replica handgun were seized by officers.

Jesse Robert Shannon appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and breach of conditions.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 9 at 9:30 a.m. for a bail hearing.