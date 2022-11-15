Moncton man arrested, drugs and money seized after crash: N.B. RCMP
A New Brunswick man has been arrested after police seized drugs and money off him following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B.
Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Salisbury Road and Jackson Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Friday.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 28-year-old Moncton man, was arrested at the scene on an outstanding warrant.
Subsequent to the arrest, police say officers searched the man and seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as money and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
On Saturday, the man appeared in Moncton provincial court.
He was remanded into custody on an unrelated matter, and was scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a bail hearing.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
