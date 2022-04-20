Moncton man charged after crash claims the life of one, sends two others to hospital: N.B. RCMP

A 25-year-old Moncton, N.B., man has died and two others are in hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Salisbury, N.B.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, police, along with fire and Ambulance New Brunswick members, responded to the crash at the intersection of Taylor Road and Route 112.

RCMP believe the crash happened after the driver of the car, which was travelling northwest bound on Route 112, lost control of the vehicle, left the road, and collided with a power pole.

Police say the passenger of the car died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Two other passengers were transported to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Moncton man, was not injured, but police say he did show signs of impairment. After refusing to provide a breath sample, police say he was arrested at the scene without incident.

David Quinn appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday and was charged with:

refusal to comply with demand, accident resulting in death

two counts of refusal to comply with demand, accident resulting in bodily harm

obstruction of a peace officer

Quinn was also found to be in violation of his parole and was returned to the custody of Correctional Service of Canada.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 16.