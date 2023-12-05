Moncton man charged in connection with child pornography investigation
The RCMP says a 47-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., is facing child pornography charges after a police investigation.
According to an RCMP news release, the investigation began in November 2022, following information received from the Toronto Police Services and the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a residence in Moncton on Feb. 14, 2023, as part of the investigation.
The man was arrested at the scene and police say they seized several electronic devices.
The man was later released pending a future court appearance.
On May 11, 2023, Michel Joseph Leger was charged in Moncton provincial court with:
- accessing child pornography
- possession of child pornography
- making available child pornography
Michel Leger appeared in Moncton provincial court last month and a trial was set for May 27 to May 31, 2024.
